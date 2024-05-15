Delhi Excise Policy Case: Manish Sisodia’s Judicial Custody Extended Till May 30

The Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi has decided to prolong the judicial custody of former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia until May 30. This extension comes in light of the case filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) concerning the purported excise policy scam.

An application for postponement of arguments on charge is pending before the High Court.



On May 8, the Delhi High Court provided an extension to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the CBI to submit their responses to the bail petitions filed by the former Deputy Chief Minister. These petitions contested the trial court's decision to deny bail in the excise policy case.

Sisodia, who formerly held the position of excise minister in the Delhi government, was arrested by the CBI on February 26 the previous year regarding the case. Following his arrest, Sisodia tendered his resignation from the Delhi cabinet on February 28, 2023. Subsequently, in March 2023, he was further detained by the ED in connection with a money-laundering investigation associated with the now-defunct policy.

The excise policy implemented by the Delhi government for the fiscal year 2021-22, which involved granting licenses to liquor traders, has come under scrutiny due to allegations of fostering cartelization and showing favoritism towards specific dealers who purportedly paid bribes. The AAP has consistently denied these allegations. Consequently, the policy was annulled, and Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena advocated for a CBI inquiry. Subsequently, the ED initiated a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

