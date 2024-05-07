Delhi Excise Policy Case: No Official Duties If Released, Supreme Court Tells Arvind Kejriwal

The Supreme Court on Tuesday, May 7, told Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s lawyer, Abhishek Singhvi, that if it gives Kejriwal interim bail, it doesn’t want him to perform official duties as this could lead to conflict. "We do not want interference at all in the workings of the government," said the court.

The Supreme Court further stated that if elections were not held, it would not have granted any interim relief. Arvind Kejriwal told the apex court that if granted interim bail, he would not deal with any excise policy scam-related files.

