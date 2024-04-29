Delhi Excise Policy Case: Why No Bail Plea in Trial Court, Supreme Court Asks CM Arvind Kejriwal

The Supreme Court inquired on Monday asked Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who stands accused in a money-laundering case linked to the purported excise policy scam, why has he not filed a bail application before the trial court. During a hearing presided over by Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta, a bench of the Supreme Court entertained a plea from Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal, contesting his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

"You did not move any application for bail before the trial court?" the bench asked senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, who appeared in the court on behalf of Kejriwal.

"No", Singhvi replied. "Why did you not file any application for bail?" the bench asked. The lawyer said there are several reasons, including that Kejriwal's arrest was "illegal".

The ongoing hearing pertains to the case. Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21, subsequent to the Delhi High Court's denial of his plea for safeguarding against coercive measures by the federal anti-money laundering agency. Presently, the chief minister is detained in Tihar jail under judicial custody.