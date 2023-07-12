Delhi: Fire at automobile showroom in Mayapuri under control, no casualties reported 

New Delhi [India], July 12 : A fire that broke out in an automobile showroom in Mayapuri Phase-1 located ...

New Delhi [India], July 12 : A fire that broke out in an automobile showroom in Mayapuri Phase-1 located in West Delhi on Wednesday, is now under control, said the fire service team. 

A team of Delhi Fire Service rushed to the spot and dowsed the fire.  

Twenty fire tenders were present at the site. According to fire personnel, they got a call at 7:25 am today about the blaze.

The police said that no casualties have been reported and the fire is under control.

Earlier on Saturday a fire broke out at a godown in the national capital's Gulabi Bagh.

The fire took place at 9:32 am near the Pratap Nagar Metro Station in the Azad Nagar locality of Gulabi Bagh.

Earlier on July 3, a fire broke out at the Bank of Baroda located in the Geeta Colony's Jheel area of Delhi.

According to the officials, 4-5 fire tenders were there at the spot.

On July 2, two persons including an elderly woman were rescued by police and fire services after a fire broke out at a sweet shop in Delhi's Geeta Colony area.

There were no reports of any casualties or injuries to anyone in the fire.  

