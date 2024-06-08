Delhi Fire: Blaze at Narela Food Processing Unit Kills 3, Injures 6

A tragic incident occurred in the early hours of Saturday in the Narela Industrial Area, where a fire broke out and caused a blast in a food processing unit, resulting in the deaths of three workers and injuries to six others, according to the Delhi Police. The distress call reporting the fire at the Shayam Kripa Foods Private Ltd, which processes dry moong dal, was received by the authorities at 3:35 am.

The fire quickly engulfed the factory, trapping some workers inside, as per officials. Fourteen fire tenders were deployed to extinguish the fire, and the operation was still ongoing as of 8:30 am, according to a Delhi Fire Service (DFS) official. Nine people were rescued from the building and taken to SHRC Hospital in Narela. Tragically, three of them—identified as Shyam (24), Ram Singh (30), and Beerpal (42)—succumbed to their injuries, while the others are receiving medical treatment.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the fire started due to a gas leak from one of the pipelines supplying gas to burners used for roasting moong dal. As the fire spread, it led to the overheating of a compressor, resulting in a blast, the police officer stated. A case is being registered under appropriate sections, and investigations are underway to determine the exact cause of the incident.