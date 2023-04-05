Delhi: Gangster Deepak Boxer brought to India from Mexico

New Delhi [India], April 5 : Deepak Boxer, one of the most wanted gangsters in India who was arrested by a special cell team of Delhi police in Mexico, was brought to the national capital on Wednesday morning, officials said.

A five-member team of Special Cell Delhi Police landed with the gangster at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport from Mexico this morning.

"Our special cell staff have worked extensively and FBI people are also present here who helped us a lot. Along with this Mexican police and external affairs helped us," HGS Dhaliwal, Special Commissioner of Police (CP), Special Cell, said while speaking to the media here.

"It was a very important operation for us. The Special Cell of Delhi Police was following him (Gangster Deepak Boxer) for several months. There is no other bigger gangster in Delhi-NCR than him," Special CP Dhaliwal said.

"This is a great achievement for the Special Cell," he added.

He further said, "This is for the first time when a criminal has been brought back to India from a place like Mexico."

"There were multiple teams including the South-West team, New Delhi, Northern range, crime branch and other ranges were involved in the operation. Five officers team have brought him," he added.

"He was absconding in many cases including the murder of a builder in Delhi's Civil Lines," Dhaliwal said.

Deepak Boxer from Mexico was arrested by a team of Delhi Police's Special Cell with the help of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) on Tuesday.

He is among the most wanted gangsters of Delhi-NCR, who fled the country on a fake passport.

He allegedly flew to Mexico in December, last year or January.

His arrest came after the sleuths retrieved a passport, which had Boxer's photograph on it but was issued under a different name.

The passport holder had taken a flight from Kolkata, according to the police official.

The fake passport was made under the name of Ravi Antil from Moradabad and on January 29, he took a flight from Kolkata to Mexico.

Boxer had been on the lookout for a builder named Amit Gupta from Delhi's Civil Lines area.

In September 2022, taking to Facebook, Boxer claimed responsibility for the builder's murder.

Earlier, on August 2022, Gupta was shot several times by unknown assailants in the Burari area of Delhi and died later while receiving treatment.

Boxer, who is part of the infamous Gogi gang, had been absconding since then.

During its investigation into Gupta's killing, Delhi Police said it was prima facie a case of extortion and murder, and one accused was arrested.

Deepak Boxer, who used to run the gang, claimed on Facebook that he killed the Delhi builder and the motive for the murder was not extortion but revenge.

According to reports, Deepak Boxer had been leading the Gogi gang after the murder of gangster Jitendra Gogi in Rohini Court.

