Delhi govt announces complete ban on firecrackers till 1 January, 2023

Delhi government has imposed a complete ban of firecrackers till 1 January, 2023, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on 7 September. Rai said that there will be a complete ban on production, storage, sale and use of firecrackers till Jan 1, 2023. He also added that this year, there will also be a ban on online sale or delivery of firecrackers in the national capital. He further said that an action plan will be drawn up with the Delhi Police, Delhi Pollution Control Committee and Revenue Department to ensure strict enforcement of the ban.

Announcing on his official twitter handle, Rai wrote, “In order to save people from the danger of pollution in Delhi, like last year, this time also the production, storage, sale and use of all types of firecrackers are being completely banned, so that people's lives can be saved."“This time there will also be a ban on online sale/delivery of firecrackers in Delhi. This restriction will remain in force till January 1, 2023. An action plan will be drawn up with Delhi Police, DPCC and Revenue Department for strict enforcement of the ban."Last year, on 15 September 2021, the Delhi government had banned the storage, sale and use of firecrackers during Diwali owing to the severe pollution levels in the city."Seeing the severe pollution levels in the national capital for the last three years during Diwali, a complete ban is being imposed on storage, sale and use of all types of firecrackers in Delhi this time, just like last year," CM Arvind Kejriwal had said in a tweet.