Delhi HC grants more time to ED to file status report in AirAsia money laundering case

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday granted more time to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to file a status report in connection with its probe in the alleged money laundering case pertaining to the irregularities in foreign investment norms against AirAsia.

A Division Bench of Acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Navin Chawla asked the Enforcement Directorate to file a status report within four weeks and listed the matter for further hearing on August 31, 2022.

The court was hearing a plea filed by BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy challenging the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance granted by the Centre to AirAsia (India) Pvt Ltd.

Subramanian Swamy also tweeted, "Today the CJ Bench Delhi HC directed ED to file a status report on money laundering in the Air Asia fraud. It was in the PIL I had filed. Tata will also be in this."

The ED has earlier alleged that the AirAsia Group CEO lobbied with government servants for clearances, removal of existing 5/20 aviation rule and change in regulatory policies.

Under the 5/20 rule, a company needs a minimum of five years of flying experience and is also required to have 20 aircraft in its possession in order to become eligible for the licence.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor