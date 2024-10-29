Delhi HC issues notice on BJP MLAs’ plea against suppression of CAG reports by CM Atishi

New Delhi, Oct 29 The Delhi High Court on Tuesday agreed to examine a plea filed by BJP legislators seeking direction to the Delhi government to forward 12 reports prepared by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) to the Lieutenant Governor (LG).

A Bench of Justice Sanjeev Narula issued a notice and sought responses of the Delhi government, the office of the Legislative Assembly Speaker, the LG, CAG, and the Accountant General (Audit), Delhi.

The petition said that CAG reports relating to pollution and rules and regulations related to alcohol were not placed before the LG by the Finance Ministry and remain pending with Chief Minister Atishi, who also holds the portfolio of Finance Minister.

"Despite the Lt. Governor's repeated requests and constitutional obligation, these reports were not sent to the Lt. Governor and consequently, could not be tabled in the Delhi Legislative Assembly,” said the plea filed by BJP MLAs Vijender Gupta, Mohan Singh Bisht, Om Prakash Sharma, Ajay Kumar Mahawar, Abhay Verma, Anil Bajpai and Jitender Mahajan.

It added that the Opposition leaders tried their best for tabling of the CAG reports when the Vidhan Sabha session was held on September 26-27 after a long gap, but "no action was taken for such tabling of the reports".

The petition said that this deliberate suppression of vital information not only violates democratic principles but also prevents proper scrutiny of government action and expenditures, raising serious questions about the government's financial propriety, transparency and accountability.

It further said that the delay was not merely a procedural oversight but a serious violation of our constitutional obligations, when the CAG has been forwarding the audit reports for laying before the Delhi Assembly.

It said that the CAG is a "constitutional watchdog" created with the objective of providing independent and credible assurance to the public, the legislature and the executive that the public funds are being collected and being used effectively and efficiently.

On Monday, Chief Justice Manmohan had directed urgent listing of the matter on October 29.

