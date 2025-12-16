Delhi HC orders removal of objectionable content against J&K Deputy CM

New Delhi, Dec 16 The Delhi High Court on Tuesday ordered the removal of allegedly defamatory and objectionable content circulating on social media platforms against Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary.

While hearing a defamation suit filed by Choudhary, a single-judge Bench of Justice Amit Bansal observed that the nature of the content warranted immediate consideration at the interim stage. The suit filed by Choudhary sought directions to remove videos and posts allegedly showing him in a purported telephonic conversation with a woman in an inappropriate context.

According to the Deputy Chief Minister, the material is fabricated, defamatory and deliberately circulated to malign his public image.

Earlier on December 9, the Delhi High Court had directed Choudhary to implead the individuals and entities responsible for uploading the allegedly defamatory content on social media as parties to the proceedings.

The matter came up on Tuesday after Justice Bansal allowed Choudhary’s request for advancement of the hearing, which was initially scheduled for January 13, 2026. Denying any connection with the audio or video content, Choudhary contended that the clear implication sought to be created was that the male voice in the audio belonged to him.

He further claimed that the circulation of such content was aimed at destroying his reputation.

The Delhi High Court had earlier directed social media intermediaries, including Meta and Google, to disclose information relating to the Facebook pages and YouTube channels which uploaded the videos.

The defamation suit will now be taken up for further hearing in April 2026.

Choudhary, a senior leader of the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference, is currently serving as the ninth Deputy Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir.

He currently represents the Nowshera constituency in the Legislative Assembly and has previously served as a Member of the Legislative Council. Choudhary was earlier associated with the Jammu and Kashmir People’s Democratic Party.

