Delhi HC restrains Geetanjali Salon from playing copyrighted songs without licence

New Delhi, Feb 21 Delhi High Court has restrained salon chain, Geetanjali Salon, from playing songs copyrighted by Phonographic Performance Limited (PPL) without obtaining the necessary licence.

Justice Anish Dayal passed an ex-parte ad interim order in response to PPL's allegations of copyright infringement, citing the prima facie case presented by the plaintiff and the potential irreparable harm it could suffer.

The court order explicitly prohibits Geetanjali Salon, its directors, partners, proprietors, and anyone acting on their behalf from utilising PPL's copyrighted works, as listed on the plaintiff's website.

The injunction extends to all premises of Geetanjali Salon, including the outlets identified in the lawsuit, to prevent any further infringement of PPL's copyright.

PPL initiated legal action against Geetanjali Salon, alleging that the salon chain had been playing copyrighted songs without obtaining the necessary licence, thus constituting infringement.

The plaintiff provided specific details regarding 25 Geetanjali salons accused of unauthorised use of PPL's songs.

