Delhi HC Seeks ED Response on AAP MP Sanjay Singh's Bail Plea in Excise Policy Scam

On Monday, the Delhi High Court requested the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to provide a response to a bail plea filed by AAP MP Sanjay Singh. Singh is currently under arrest in connection with a money laundering case associated with the 'scam' involving the Delhi excise policy. Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma issued a notice to the investigative agency, scheduling the matter for additional hearings on January 29.

The Rajya Sabha member, arrested by the ED on October 4 last year, has challenged a trial court's December 22 order dismissing his bail plea in the money laundering case. Senior advocate Mohit Mathur, appearing for Singh, submitted that the senior AAP leader has been in custody for last three months and no role has been attributed to him in the predicate offence.

The ED has alleged that Singh played a key role in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped excise policy, which benefited certain liquor manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers, for monetary consideration.