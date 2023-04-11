Delhi HC seeks police's response on Sukesh Chadrashekhar's aide's plea

New Delhi, April 11 The Delhi High Court on Tuesday sought response of the police on alleged conman Sukesh Chandrshekhar's aide Pinky Irani's plea seeking bail in a Rs 200 crore extortion case.



A bench of Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma was hearing the case when he issued notice to the Economic Offence Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police on two separate bail pleas filed by Irani and jail staffer Sunil Kumar in the case.

Both Irani and Kumar have challenged a trial court's order denying them bail in the case.

The EOW of Delhi Police had arrested Mumbai-based Irani in November last year.

While the court listed the matter for the next hearing on May 23, it asked the Delhi Police to file a status report.

During the hearing, the Delhi Police counsel said there are a lot of documents and recoveries made in the case and sought four weeks' time to file the status report.

Irani's lawyer, however, said that she has been in custody since her arrest and urged the court to grant her bail.

According to the EOW, Irani had introduced Chandrasekhar to Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez and facilitated his meetings with more Bollywood personalities.

The supplementary charge sheet has stated that the police had recorded the statements of several people, including Bollywood actors Fernandez and Nora Fatehi.

Chandrashrkhar had allegedly defrauded the spouses of former promoters of Ranbaxy, Shivinder Singh and Malvinder Singh of Rs 200 crore.

He had cheated their wives Aditi Singh and Japna Singh worth several crores by posing as an officer from the Union Law Ministry and ensuring he would secure bail for their husbands.

Both Chandrasekhar and his actor wife Leena Maria Paul were arrested by the Delhi Police in September last year for their alleged role in the case.



