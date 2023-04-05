Delhi HC seeks status report on action taken against UP Police for detaining interfaith couple

New Delhi [India], April 5 : The Delhi High Court on Wednesday directed the Additional Advocate General (AAG) of Uttar Pradesh to file a status report on the action against UP police personnel in the matter related to allegedly taking away and detention of an interfaith couple without informing Delhi Police.

Justice Anup Jairam Bhambh directed AAG Garima Prasad to file a status report within a period of two weeks on the action taken against the police personnel in the matter. The matter has been listed on May 8.

AAG appeared virtually and apprised the court that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) will inquire into the matter.

She also apprised the court that a departmental inquiry has been initiated against the investigation officer who breached his jurisdiction. The other police personnel were also sensitised.

The High Court had issued a notice to the Additional Advocate General (AAG) for the State of Uttar Pradesh to appear before it.

The couple was allegedly detained from the Anand Parbat area of Delhi and was taken to Modi Nagar and the man was kept in Lock up for the entire night by the UP police on February 16. Later on, he was released.

The bench also granted time to Additional Standing Counsel (ASC) Anmol Sinha to present the CCTV footage in the matter.

However, Sinha informed the court that as of now, it has not been possible to obtain any CCTV footage to identify the vehicle used by the persons who visited the petitioners' place of residence on the night in question, the bench had noted in the order of March 10, 2023.

Advocate Pradeep Kumar, who has been engaged recently, had submitted that the petitioners are being threatened by the brother of the petitioner both by calls and messages.

In view of the submission, the bench had directed the Investigation Officer (IO) to verify who holds the mentioned cell phone numbers and to take requisite steps to trace and monitor the calls and messages, if so required. He was also directed to ensure the safety and security of the petitioners.

The bench had also directed to supply a copy of the petition to the parents of the girl. They were directed to file a reply on the petition within two weeks and a rejoinder within one week by the petitioner.

The High Court also directed the petitioner to send notice to five other respondents through all possible means.

In an earlier hearing, the court had called for clear CCTV footage in order to identify the faces of cops of UP police.

The couple was taken away by the UP police on February 16 without informing the Delhi Police.

They were kept there and then released after recording the statement of the girl before the court. After that, the couple approached the Delhi High Court seeking protection from the family of the girl who lives in UP's Modi Nagar.

