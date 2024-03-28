Delhi High Court Dismisses Congress Petitions Against Four-Year Tax Reassessment
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: March 28, 2024 01:09 PM2024-03-28T13:09:09+5:302024-03-28T13:09:58+5:30
The Delhi High Court on Thursday dismissed petitions filed by the Congress party contesting the commencement of tax reassessment procedures for a span of four years by tax authorities.
A bench comprising Justices Yashwant Varma and Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav stated that the petitions were dismissed in terms of its earlier decision refusing to interfere with the opening of re-assessment for another year. The present matter pertained to assessment years 2017 to 2021.
In a previous petition, which was dismissed last week, the Congress party had contested the commencement of reassessment proceedings concerning the assessment years from 2014-15 to 2016-17.
On March 22, the Delhi High Court dismissed the Congress' petition challenging the tax-assessment proceedings initiated against it by the Income Tax (I-T) Department. Pronouncing the order, the division bench comprising Justices Yashwant Varma and Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav said, "We dismiss the writ petitions."
This comes as a fresh jolt for the Congress as the party's top brass held a presser on Thursday and trained guns at the Narendra Modi government, accusing it of blocking its funds and making it a "handicap" in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.