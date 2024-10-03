Delhi Horror: Doctor Shot Dead by Patient at Nima Hospital in Jaitpur

In a shocking incident, a doctor was shot dead inside Nima Hospital located in the Jaitpur area under the jurisdiction of Kalindi Kunj Police Station. The incident has sent ripples of fear through the medical community and raised serious questions about security in healthcare facilities.

According to reports from hospital staff, the assailants, two men who had earlier arrived at the hospital with an injury, demanded to meet the doctor after receiving treatment. Once inside the doctor's cabin, they opened fire, resulting in the doctor's untimely death.

Authorities are currently examining CCTV footage from the hospital in an effort to identify the perpetrators and piece together the events leading up to the tragic shooting. Delhi Police have initiated an investigation and are calling for any witnesses to come forward.

This incident highlights the increasing violence faced by medical professionals and the urgent need for enhanced security measures in hospitals to protect healthcare workers and patients alike. The medical community and law enforcement are left grappling with the implications of such an attack, as calls for justice and accountability grow louder.