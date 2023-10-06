Delhi L-G reviews preparations for 9th P20 Summit at Yashobhoomi Convention Centre

New Delhi, Oct 6 With just six days remaining until the ninth P20 Summit, Delhi Lt. Governor (L-G) V.K. Saxena, conducted a thorough review of the status and preparedness of "Yashobhoomi" -- India International Convention Centre (IICC), and its surroundings in Dwarka.

The P20 Summit will bring together Parliamentary Speakers and Presiding Officers from over 30 countries, preceded by a Parliamentary Forum on October 12.

The Summit's theme, "Parliaments for One Earth, One Family, One Future", is inspired by the ancient Indian philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam.

Despite ongoing construction activities in the area over the past two years, significant work, including landscaping, road repairs, and the enhancement of public infrastructure, is yet to be completed at the venue site.

Following a meeting with concerned officials at Raj Niwas on Thursday, L-G Saxena personally visited the Dwarka area to assess the progress on Friday.

During his visit, he inspected the Exhibition and Convention complex, which showcases India's rich and diverse art and culture.

He commended the impressive facilities within the complex.

However, he pointed out the need for extensive improvements outside the complex.

He urged project developer Larsen & Toubro, Delhi Development Authority (DDA), MCD, and PWD to coordinate efforts to enhance the surroundings of IICC, drawing inspiration from Bharat Mandapam at ITPO -- the recent venue for the G-20 Summit.

Moreover, Saxena discussed traffic arrangements with the Delhi Police, ensuring seamless transportation and traffic flow. He issued specific instructions for the removal of debris, barricades, crash barriers, and illegal hoardings along the delegate route.

The L-G directed civic agencies, NHAI, and Delhi Police to maintain cleanliness, deploy PCR vans, ambulances, and fire tenders in and around the venue.

Saxena also called for proper branding signage, flagpoles, and the prompt repair of non-functional street lights, especially between Gate No. 1 and 4.

The Forests Department was tasked with placing 10,000 flower pots by October 10 to adorn the venue for the Summit, which commences on October 12.

Accompanied by senior officials, including the Chief Secretary, Chairman NDMC, Principal Secretary PWD, MCD Commissioner, DDA Vice Chairman, Principal Conservator of Forests, Special CP (Traffic), Saxena discussed comprehensive arrangements for the P20 Summit, hosted by the Parliament of India in cooperation with the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU).

Saxena also stressed on the importance of maintaining the zero-discharge green campus of IICC, promoting sustainability by reducing plastic usage and minimising pollution.

He emphasised the need to keep the venue's carpets, floors, and walls impeccably clean for the international event.

