Delhi Labour Commissioner issues notice to Air India Express management, union

New Delhi, May 9 Delhi Regional Labour Commissioner Ashok Perumalla has issued a notice to the Air India Express Employees Union and the airline management for the appearance for conciliation proceedings at 2 p.m. in his chamber at Delhi’s Dwarka area.

“In continuation to the email dated May 9……, it is to inform you that the conciliation proceedings will be held by the Chief Labour Commissioner (Central) in his chamber on May 9 at 1400 Hrs at 6th floor, Shramev Jayate Bhawan, G-4, Sector 10, Dwarka, New Delhi 110075,” read the notice, in possession with IANS.

It added that the management of Air India Express Ltd. is requested to attend the conciliation proceedings through a competent person who could take decisions in the matter in order to resolve the dispute amicably.

Earlier, the email sent by Perumalla on May 3, in which Air India Express CEO Aloke Singh and Air India CEO Campbell Wilson, stated that the concerns of the Union are genuine and the management of the airline has not sent any responsible decision-makers to any of the conciliation proceedings.

“Mismanagement and blatant violations of labour laws were apparent. The HR Department tried to mislead the conciliation officer with the wrong information and an idiotic interpretation of legal provisions,” read the email by Perumalla.

The Air India Express Employees Union (AIXEU), representing a segment of cabin crew members, had also earlier written to the Chandrashekharan, addressing employee grievances and expressing concerns about the ongoing situation within Air India Express Limited, especially after its acquisition by Tata.

The union has accused the airline of mismanagement and unequal treatment of staff, claiming that these issues have adversely impacted employee morale.

