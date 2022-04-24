Delhi logs 1,083 fresh COVID-19 cases, 1 death in last 24 hrs

Daily COVID-19 cases in Delhi continue to remain above the 1000-mark with the city reporting 1,083 new infections in the last 24 hours.

The city reported 1,094 COVID cases on Saturday.

According to the health bulletin of the Delhi government on Sunday, the number of active cases in the city rose to 3,975 and the case positivity rate stands at 4.48 per cent, a little less than yesterday (4.82 per cent).

As many as 812 COVID-19 patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries in the city to 18,44,734.

Meanwhile, one patient has succumbed to the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours. The death toll in the national capital rose to 26,167.

A total of 24,177 COVID samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

As far as the vaccination drive in the city is concerned, 78,383 beneficiaries were administered COVID-19 vaccination doses in the past 24 hours. The cumulative vaccine doses jabbed to date in the city increased to 3,31,74,164.

( With inputs from ANI )

