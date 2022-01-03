Delhi logs 4,099 new COVID-19 cases, positivity rate at 6.46 pc

Delhi has reported 4,099 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the positivity rate in the national capital to 6.46 per cent, the state health department bulletin informed on Monday.

The active cases in the city have gone to 10,986 and the cumulative tally of the COVID-19 cases now stands at 14,58,220.

As many as 6,288 COVID-19 patients and those suspected to be positive are in home isolation in the city.

In the last 24 hours, Delhi also witnessed one COVID-related death taking the death toll to 25,100.

Meanwhile, 1,509 people recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. The recovery tally of the national capital now stands at 14,22,124.

During the last 24 hours, 23,614 people COVID-19 vaccination doses were administered, out of which 9,167 people received their first dose while 14,447 received their second dose of the vaccine.

Delhi is witnessing a surge in fresh coronavirus infections over the last week following the emergence of the Omicron variant of coronavirus.

Amid the continuous rise of COVID cases in the national capital, the Delhi government has collected a fine of more than Rs 1 crore from those violating COVID-19 protocols on Sunday.

( With inputs from ANI )

