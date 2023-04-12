Delhi logs fresh 980 COVID-19 cases in last 24 hrs

New Delhi [India], April 12 : The national capital reported fresh 980 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours with a positivity rate of 25.98 per cent, according to a daily bulletin issued by the Delhi Health Department on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the cumulative active cases in the national capital stood at 2876.

"A total of 440 patients have successfully recovered from Covid. A total of 3772 tests were conducted out of which 1392 were rapid antigen tests," the health bulletin mentioned.

The case fatality stands at 1.32 per cent.

On Monday, Delhi reported 484 cases with a positivity rate of 26.58% and cumulative active cases in the national capital stood at 2338. A total of 603 patients recovered from Covid while a total of 1821 tests were conducted out of which 235 were rapid antigen tests and 1,586 were RT-PCR tests in the last 24 hours.

Earlier India reported a total of 5675 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, decreasing marginally from Monday's case count of 5,880, stated a bulletin issued by the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday.

India's overall active caseload currently stands at 37,093, with a daily positivity rate of 2.88 per cent and a weekly positivity rate of 3.81 per cent, according to the release.

A total of 3,761 recoveries were recorded in the last 24 hours taking the overall count to 4,42,00,079.

The recovery rate currently stands at 98.73 per cent.

A total of 220.66 crore total vaccine doses (95.21 cr second doses and 22.87 cr precautionary doses) have been administered so far under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

In the last 24 hours, 358 vaccine doses were administered, the bulletin stated.

Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Monday advised citizens not to pc amid rising Covid cases, saying that they should maintain proper hygiene.

IMA, in a statement, said, "Don't pc. We have controlled it before, We will do it now also with your support. Covid cases are rising, but don't pc. Maintain hygiene".

Covid-related deaths are mostly being reported in people above 60 years or those with lifestyle diseases such as diabetes, among others, the statement said.

It added that the likely reasons behind the rising Covid cases are a lax observance of Covid protocol and Covid-appropriate behaviour. Many people lowered their guard against the coronavirus, it claimed.

