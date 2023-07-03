Delhi: Man booked for raping a 16-year-old co-worker

New Delhi [India], July 3 : The Delhi Police on Monday booked a man for allegedly raping a 16-year-old co-worker, the complainant also alleged that the accused threatened to cut her into pieces if she revealed about the incident.

According to DCP outer Harender Singh, a case under section 363/328/376/506 IPC and POCSO Act has been registered at Mundka police station.

"The statement of the victim has been recorded before the Magistrate under section 164 CrPC," said DCP Harender Singh.

The accused has been identified as 22-year-old Salman.

The complainant reported that she worked in a toy factory in Delhi along with Salman.

On 29 June at 10 am, he took her to his brother's home at Gurugram and offered her a spiked cold drink.

After drinking she fainted and when she woke up she realised she had no clothes on her body.

Salman threatened to cut her into pieces if she revealed this to anyone. Accused Salman resident of Mundka, has been arrested and sent to judicial custody.

