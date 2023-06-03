Delhi: Man stabbed over personal enmity; 3 held

New Delhi, June 3 Three persons have been arrested for allegedly stabbing a man here in the Badarpur area over personal enmity, the police said on Saturday.

According to the police, Sumit, a resident of Badarpur, was stabbed on Friday by three persons. The accused also robbed his scooty and mobile phone. The entire episode was captured on the CCTV.

"Sumit is undergoing treatment at the hospital and his condition is said to be stable," said the official.

"A case was registered and several teams were formed to crack the case. The police, after gathering local intelligence and analysing the call detail records, apprehended one juvenile, a resident of Nehru Camp in Govindpuri and two others, identified as Deepak (24), a resident of Budh Vihar and Vicky (25), a resident of Badarpur," said Rajesh Deo, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast).

The police also recovered Sumit's scooty and the mobile phone, and one knife, used in the commission of the crime, at the instance of the accused.

On questioning, Deepak disclosed that Sumit had a fight with his brother Sunny about two months ago, and Sumit had beaten his brother Sunny.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor