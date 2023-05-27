Delhi Metro Janakpuri-Majlis Park corridor gets land for station at Keshopur

New Delhi [India], May 27 : The Janakpuri to Majlis Park Corridor of the Delhi Metro Phase-IV has finally had its hurdles removed with Delhi LG VK Saxena approving the transfer of 2,790 sq metre of land at Keshopur from Irrigation and Flood Control Department to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), according to an official statement.

Pending since April 2019 when the DMRC first wrote to the Delhi government, the decision by LG, will finally enable DMRC to construct the station building, station column and entry-exit structure on 1852.3 sq metre land, while 937.5 sq metre land will be used by DMRC on a temporary basis for use as a working area for the construction of the station, the statement said.

DMRC in its initial note requesting the Delhi government for the land had undertaken to pay an amount of Rs 2.62 crore which is Rs 573.22 lakh per acre for the permanent transfer of 1852.3 sq. metre of land for the construction of the station, and an amount of Rs 26.55 lakh as lease charges for 937.5 sq metre of land that it would require temporarily for four years.

"Inordinate and unexplained delays on the part of the Irrigation and Flood Control Department resulted in this critical section of the Delhi Metro being delayed by more than four years," the statement said.

