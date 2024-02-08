Delhi Metro Offers Compensation, Suspends Officials After Station Wall Collapse

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced on Thursday compensation of Rs 15 lakh for the family of a 53-year-old man who died following a collapse at the Gokulpuri Metro Station on the Pink Line in northeast Delhi, according to an official statement.

The DMRC stated that Rs 2.5 lakh would be provided for those grievously injured, with Rs 50,000 allocated for individuals sustaining minor injuries.

Furthermore, the transportation authority suspended two of its officials in connection with the collapse. The suspended personnel include a manager and a junior engineer from the civil department, the statement confirmed.

"The DMRC will be investigating the circumstances leading to this incident to take necessary remedial measures to prevent such unfortunate occurrences in the future," the statement added.