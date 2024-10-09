Delhi Metro Update: DMRC Announces Extended Train Timings for IND vs BAN T20 Match at Arun Jaitley Stadium

In a move to facilitate cricket fans attending the highly anticipated T20 match between India and Bangladesh at the Arun Jaitley Stadium today, the Delhi Metro has announced extended train timings. This adjustment aims to enhance convenience for commuters traveling to the stadium, ensuring they have ample time to enjoy the match. The last train timings from all terminal stations on various lines have been revised to accommodate the increased footfall. Passengers are encouraged to check the updated schedules on the Delhi Metro website or app for specific timings on their respective lines.

The Men in Blue produced a dominant show in the series opener to register a 7-wicket win and claimed a 1-0 lead. The hosts decided to hand debut caps to Mayank Yadav and Nitish Kumar Reddy in Gwalior and expected to give him another chance in New Delhi.India is expected to retain the same XI from the series opener, as players like Riyan Parag and Rinku Singh didn't get a chance to bat in Gwalior.Mayank had an impressive start to his career with a maiden over and also went on to claim a wicket. Meanwhile, Nitish Reddy played a knock of 16 runs* and bowled a couple of overs. Meanwhile, Varun Chakaravarthy claimed three wickets in his comeback after almost three years. Bangladesh, who went with more or less than same side they fielded at the World Cup earlier this year, have the advantage of experience but the side has just not been able to crack the T20 format for a long time now.

