Delhi on High Alert as Farmer Unions Plan 'Delhi Chalo' March, Borders Fortified

Authorities in Haryana and Delhi have fortified borders with neighboring states ahead of a proposed 'Delhi Chalo' march by farmer unions on Tuesday. Concrete blocks, road spike barriers, and barbed wires have been installed to prevent vehicle entry, with thousands of police personnel deployed and prohibitory orders imposed.

Despite the Centre's invitation for another meeting with farmer unions to discuss their demands on February 12, the decision to fortify borders and prevent protesters from entering the national capital was criticized by opposition parties and farmer groups on Sunday.

Opposition parties and farmer groups criticized the move to block borders, as the Centre invites farmer unions for another meeting on February 12 to discuss their demands. Authorities defended the restrictions, citing the 2020-21 agitation against the now-repealed farm laws.

The protest march, organized by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha and several farmer associations, aims to press the Centre to enact a law guaranteeing a minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

Haryana has imposed Section 144 of the CrPC in 15 districts, prohibiting assemblies of five or more and banning demonstrations via tractor-trolley. Internet services and bulk SMS in seven districts have been suspended until February 13.

Delhi Police have intensified checks at Singhu, Ghazipur, and Tikri borders, where the 2020-21 farmers' sit-in occurred. Prohibitory orders under section 144 were also imposed in the northeast district of the capital, aiming to prevent protestors from entering Delhi.