Delhi: One dead, another injured in IGL gas pipeline fire

New Delhi, March 31 A labourer was killed and another sustained severe burns after a fire broke out in an IGL Gas pipeline in north Delhi as they were repairing it, police said on Sunday.

A police official said that on Saturday night, a call was received at the police control room regarding a fire in the IGL gas pipeline at Pardeep Vihar, Ibrahim Pur and that two persons were burnt in the incident.

A police team from Burari police station rushed to the scene and found a fire in the IGL gas pipeline. Two fire tenders also reached the spot and managed to extinguish the fire.

The Burari police station staff searched for nearby IGL labourers, who then assisted the fire team in stopping the leakage.

"An inquiry revealed that two labourers, namely Raj Kumar and Parveen, were working at the site of the incident. They were employed by an authorised service provider of IGL, tasked with repairing the IGL pipeline," Deputy Commissioner of Police, North, M.K. Meena said.

While Parveen succumbed to his injuries at the scene, Raj Kumar was initially taken to Burari Hospital and later referred to the LNJP Hospital.

"A case under Sections 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter), 337 (causing hurt to any person by doing any act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC is being registered for further investigation," the DCP said.

