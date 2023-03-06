Delhi: One killed, two injured due to bike rider's negligence

One person was killed and two others were injured while triple riding on a bike on Sunday, police said on Monday.

On the intervening night of March 5-6, three persons aged 24-25 years were going on a motorcycle from Delhi's Inderlok side to Kanhaiya Naga metro station and due to the driver's negligent driving their bike rammed into a tree, police said.

The three have been identified as Vikas (driver), Shankar (sitting in the middle), and Vikas (sitting on the backside), police said

Meanwhile, Vikas (rider) succumbed to injuries and Vikas (driver) and Shankar sustained some injuries, police added.

The police have registered a case under IPC Sections 279, 337, and 304.

Further investigation is underway, police added.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor