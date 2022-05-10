Delhi: One more held in Subhash Nagar firing incident

New Delhi, May 10 Delhi Police have arrested one accused shooter in connection with the sensational attack on two businessmen in the national capital's Subhash Nagar area, official sources said on Tuesday.

On May 7 evening, a group of assailants surrounded a car on a busy road in west Delhi's Subhash Nagar and fired at least 10 rounds. Two brothers Ajay Chaudhary and Jassa Chaudhary who were sitting in the car suffered bullet injuries and are undergoing treatment.

According to the sources, the latest arrestee, identified as Paras alias Sahil's identity was revealed after the examination of CCTV footage. It is being said the accused Paras was part of some Delhi-based gang.

A day after the incident, on Sunday, the police arrested a 47-year-old man who allegedly gave a scooty to his accomplices to commit the crime. The accused was identified as Raju Khan alias Googa.

The accused Raju Khan had provided the two-wheeler to the assailants which they used in the commission of crime.

The police had registered a case under sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code. Probe is still underway.

