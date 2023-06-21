Delhi Police arrest caller who threatened to 'kill' PM Modi, Amit Shah & CM Nitish Kumar

New Delhi [India], June 21 : Delhi Police on Wednesday evening arrested the person, who allegedly made calls threatening to 'kill' Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

"We have taken him into custody," DCP (Outer), Harendra Kumar Singh, told ANI.

Sharing further details, DCP Singh said the accused is a carpenter based in Delhi.

"He is an alcoholic. Over the course of the investigation, we found that the accused made the calls in an inebriated state," the officer said.

He informed earlier that two PCR calls were received by the police, with the caller threatening to kill PM Modi, Amit Shah and the Bihar CM.

"One call was made at 10.46 am in which the caller threatened to kill three VVIPs of the country and demanded money. Eight minutes later, at 10.54 am, another call was received in which the caller issued the same threat and made the same demand," the officer added.

During the inquiry, police said they traced the call and arrested the accused.

Earlier, the caller was identified as Sudhir Sharma (37), a resident of Madipur, Paschim Vihar, in the national capital.

"Further action is underway," the officer said.

Police earlier said Sharma, according to his family members, was a habitual drinker.

A team was deployed to locate the caller as soon as the calls were received, police said.

