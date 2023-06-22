Delhi Police arrest man from Bihar in CoWIN data leak case

New Delhi [India], June 22 : Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested one man and a juvenile from Bihar for allegedly leaking data from CoWIN, the government's web platform for Covid-19 vaccination registration.

The Intelligence Fusion & Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit of the Delhi Police Special Cell arrested the duo after registering an FIR during the investigation. The arrested man had allegedly put the data on Telegram.

"A juvenile has also been apprehended in connection with the alleged Cowin Portal data leak case," Special Cell, Delhi Police said.

The accused's mother is a health worker in Bihar and the detained juvenile is his brother, police said

On the basis of information given by the woman, her son the main accused and his juvenile brother came to know about CoWIN portal and data.

"IFSO Unit of Delhi Police Special Cell arrested a man from Bihar in the alleged CoWIN Portal data leak case. The arrested person has allegedly put the data on Telegram. The accused's mother is a health worker in Bihar. More details awaited," Delhi Police said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor