Delhi police arrest Sahil, accused of the 16-year-old girl murder case in Delhi

In a shocking incident, a teenage girl was attacked publicly in Delhi on Sunday. The twenty-year-old was stabbed multiple times to death by her alleged boyfriend in Outer Delhi's Shahbad Diary. Taking swift action, Delhi Police arrested the accused Sahil in the murder case on Monday.The incident was captured in the CCTV, which also recorded how nearby people witnessed the whole incident merely as spectators. After attacking the girl with knife, she was also hit on her head with stones multiple times. However, no one interrupted in between. Delhi police began the investigation and also sought information from the deceased girl's family members. The police got the information about the incident on Sunday night, when a police informer told them about the dead body of a girl lying on the street in the area.

According to the police, the girl was passing by the street and her friend, interrupted in between and stabbed her repeatedly with a knife and hit her head with stones. “The accused (Sahil) is 20 years old. 6 teams have been formed to arrest the accused. Our probe is underway. His parents are cooperating in the matter. The accused will be arrested soon," said Raja Banthia, Additional DCP, Outer North, Delhi on Monday.Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also posted on the matter and targeted Delhi Lieutenant Governor, Vinai Kumar Saxena, in the matter and said, "A minor girl is brutally murdered openly in Delhi. This is very sad and unfortunate. The criminals have become fearless, there is no fear of the police. LG sir, law and order is your responsibility, do something. The safety of the people of Delhi is of paramount importance."