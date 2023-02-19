Delhi Police conducts bike rally as part of 76th Raising Day, stresses women's security

The Delhi Police on Sunday conducted a bike rally with a motive to connect young women with the police and remove the phobia of the uniform from the minds of the general public.

Notably, the Delhi Police completed its 76th Raising Day on February 16.

The bike rally was conducted as a part of the 'Delhi Police Week' in the national capital which witnessed more than 100 people participating in it.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) South, Chandan Choudhary said, "The bike rally today was for connecting young women to police. Around 100 people have participated and we are expecting the count will increase. It is our effort to connect the police with the general people and remove the phobia of the uniform."

"Every year we celebrate Delhi Police Week to connect with the community. Women's security is important for Delhi Police as we are a capital city, thus we conducted this bike rally," the DCP (South) added.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke at the 76th Raising Day celebrations of Delhi police at Kingsway camp.

Shah said, "The government is going to bring changes to all three laws of IPC, CRPC, and Evidence Act in the coming days."

"We have launched a trial in Delhi Police and are going to make it mandatory (for police personnel) to visit the forensic team for every crime with a punishment of more than 6 years," Shah added.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor