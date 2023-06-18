Delhi Police, FBI in joint operation arrests 4 people posing as Drugs Enforcement Agency agents

New Delhi [India], June 18 : The Special Cell of the Delhi Police in coordination with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has arrested four accused who posed as Drugs Enforcement Agency (DEA) agents.

The group has allegedly cheated multiple US citizens of more than 20 million dollars informed the Delhi Police.

"The Special Cell of Delhi Police in coordination with the office of FBI- Legal Attache, Delhi and Interpol and CBI have arrested four accused who cheated multiple US citizens of more than 20 million dollars," Special CP of Delhi Police, HGS Dhaliwal said on Sunday.

"The masterminds posed as DEA agents and operated from Uganda and India," he added.

