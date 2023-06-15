Delhi Police files cancellation report in POCSO case against Brij Bhushan Singh

New Delhi [India], June 15 : Delhi police on Thursday filed a cancellation report in Patiala House Court in the case filed against former WFI chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh under POCSO Act.

Special Public Prosecutor Atul Shrivastava filed the cancellation report before the vacation judge Rajinder Singh at Patiala House court.

The vacation judge has listed the matter before the special POCSO Judge Chhavi Kapoor on July 4. The report has more than 500 pages.

The complaint under POCSO Act had been filed by "minor wrestler" and the FIR was registered under section 354, 354 A, 354 D of IPC and section 10 of POSCO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act.

Shrivastava told the media that a cancellation report has been filed and the concerned court will take note of the report on the next date.

The father of a minor wrestler had told a television channel last week that he has "corrected" the statement in connection with the case against Brij Bhushan Singh and he had filed a false complaint against him "out of anger".

Olympian Bajrang Punia, who has been part of protest by wrestlers against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, later stated that the father of the minor girl had said that he "was under a lot of pressure" and that the entire family was "in depression".

Delhi police on May 26 filed a status report in Rouse Avenue court and informed that the statement of women wrestlers has been recorded.

On the previous date of the hearing, the court had asked the Delhi police to record the statement of all the victims before the court.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Harjit Singh Jaspal had directed the Delhi police to supply both the status reports filed on May 12 and May 27 to the complainants.

Atul Shrivastava appeared for Delhi police and informed the court that statements of all victims under Section 164 Cr.PC. have been recorded before a magistrate.

Advocate Anindiya Malhotra appeared on behalf of the complainants. He submitted that copies of status reports may be supplied to the complainants. The court allowed the request and directed them to supply the copies to them.

