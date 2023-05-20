Delhi police head constable, wife robbed and shot at in Burari

New Delhi [India], May 20 : A head constable posted with Delhi Police's Special Cell and his wife were allegedly robbed and shot at by unidentified persons in the Burari area of the national capital on Friday evening, officials said.

According to officials, the head constable's wife was pregnant, and the couple had gone out for a walk on Friday evening when two unidentified persons intercepted them.

The suspects allegedly tried to rob the couple at gunpoint. When they raised an objection, the accused reportedly opened fire at them and fled with Rs 4,000 cash and their mobile phones, officials said.

The head constable and his wife sustained injuries and were later taken to a hospital.

Officials said that their condition was said to be out of danger.

"The policeman sustained bullet injury on the abdomen while his wife also suffered a minor injury," added the police.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

