Delhi Police identify caller who threatened to 'kill' PM Modi, Amit Shah & CM Nitish Kumar

New Delhi [India], June 21 : Delhi Police on Wednesday said they have identified the person, who allegedly made calls threatening to 'kill' Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

The accused, according to Delhi Police, was identified as Sudheer Sharma, a resident of Madipur, Paschim Vihar, in the national capital.

Briefing media persons, an officer of Delhi Police said a team has been put together to catch him at the earliest.

Police said Sharma, according to his family members, was a habitual drinker.

A team was deployed to locate the caller as soon as the calls were received, police said.

The officer, from the Delhi Police's outer district, said they received two PCR calls on Wednesday from a man, threatening to "kill" the PM, HM and the Bihar CM.

"After receiving the calls, a team was been deployed to locate the caller," the officer informed.

Further details are awaited

