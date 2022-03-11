Delhi Police nab 5 sharpshooters of Sonu Dariyapur gang

New Delhi, March 11 Delhi Police said on Friday that they have arrested five sharpshooters of Sonu Dariyapur Gang, who were involved in a number of criminal cases.

A country made pistol, a Scooty and Rs 39 lakh looted cash were recovered from their possession.

The accused have identified as Narender, Naseeb, Vicky, Sagar and Deepak Sharma. Recently, they had committed a robbery in central Delhi's Desh Bandhu Gupta Road area.

Central Delhi DCP Shweta Chauhan said that on March 7, a person named Manoj Kumar had lodged a complaint with the police alleging that he was robbed of Rs 91 lakh by some unknown robbers.

"Manoj was returning to office after collecting Rs 91 lakh from a party in Chandni Chowk area. When he crossed the Faiz Road traffic signal, some unknown persons came from behind and kicked the Scooty he was riding. After that, the accused held Manoj at gunpoint and sprayed pepper spray in his eyes and took away the bag containing money," said the DCP.

After receiving the complaint, an FIR of robbery was lodged and a special team was formed to look into the matter. The police scanned the CCTV footages of the nearby areas and learnt that one of the accused was following Manoj from the Karol Bagh area.

As they were wearing masks, their identity could not be ascertained.

"Later we learnt that the accused were sharpshooters of Sonu Dariyapur gang. We then scanned the CDR of 200 cellphones. Finally, we identified one of them as Narender who was previously involved in a murder case," the DCP said.

The police learnt that the accused were hiding in Himachal Pradesh and a team was sent there. However, the accused somehow got a hint, and fled to Punjab. The police then reached Punjab with the use technical surveillance. The accused were finally held from Rajpura in Punjab.

