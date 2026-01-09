Delhi Police nab one more in Turkman Gate stone pelting case, total arrests 12

New Delhi, Jan 9 Delhi Police on Friday arrested one more accused in connection with the violence that erupted during the municipal corporation’s demolition drive near the Faiz-e-Ilahi Mosque in the Turkman Gate area of the national capital.

With this latest arrest, the total number of people apprehended in the case has risen to 12.

According to Delhi Police, the accused has been identified as Mohammad Imran, also known as Raju, aged 36.

Earlier on Thursday, Delhi Police had stated that around 30 individuals involved in the violence had been identified. The identification was carried out using CCTV footage from the area, body-worn camera recordings of police personnel, and multiple videos that went viral on social media platforms.

Earlier, the police officials said that a summons will soon be issued to Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Mohibbullah Nadvi, asking him to join the investigation. According to police, the MP was allegedly present at the site shortly before the violence broke out. Senior police officials had reportedly requested him to stay away from the immediate vicinity of the demolition site, but he continued to remain in the area prior to the incident.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police have intensified their search for YouTuber Salman in connection with the case and are preparing to issue a notice to him. According to police sources, Salman allegedly attempted to disturb public order by using social media platforms. He is accused of calling upon residents to gather at the site during the demolition drive.

The investigation has further revealed that some influential individuals in the locality allegedly used WhatsApp groups to incite residents to assemble at the spot. Police said their intent was to create unrest and obstruct the work of the civic authorities and law enforcement agencies during the demolition operation.

A copy of the FIR, accessed by IANS, outlines the sequence of events leading to the violence. It states that the unrest began at around 12.40 a.m., when police personnel started barricading the encroached government land ahead of the demolition. As barricading was underway, a group of around 30 to 35 people gathered at the spot, raised provocative slogans, and attempted to prevent police from setting up blockades.

The FIR further mentions that the situation escalated when the crowd began pelting stones at police personnel, even as officers tried to explain that the demolition drive was limited to illegal constructions and the removal of encroachments on government land. Police also assured the crowd that there would be no harm to the adjoining mosque during the operation.

On Thursday, BJP’s National Spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari criticised the Congress and SP, alleging that both parties are echoing Pakistan's stance on the recent court-ordered demolition of illegal encroachments near the Syed Faiz Elahi Mosque in Delhi.

He shared a video of Tahir Andrabi, ambassador and spokesperson of the foreign affairs of Pakistan, expressing the country's views on encroachments near the structure in Delhi.

In a strongly worded statement shared on social media, Bhandari claimed that the opposition parties are once again aligning themselves with Pakistan’s narrative, prioritising vote bank politics over respect for India’s judicial process and rule of law.

The controversy stems from the Delhi High Court’s directive to remove illegal structures around the mosque, a move that has sparked political debate and protests in certain quarters.

While the BJP has defended the demolition as a lawful action mandated by the judiciary, Congress and SP leaders have criticised the decision, citing concerns over community sentiments.

