Delhi Police on Alert As Inputs of Possible Protests During Anti-Encroachment Drive at Turkman Gate

The Intelligence Unit had issued an alert to the Delhi Police on Thursday, January 8, warning of a large possible protest during the anti-encroachment drive at Turkman Gate. According to the news agency IANS, to avoid untoward incidents, police forces from five districts were deployed in the region in advance.

The Intelligence Unit warned Delhi Police about the presence of anti-national elements. The alert was maintained despite seven meetings of the peace committee, said police.

The police had advance inputs about possible protests during the anti-encroachment drive. As a precaution, police forces from five districts were deployed at Turkman Gate. The Intelligence Unit had issued an alert to the Delhi Police, warning about the presence of anti-national elements.

The police till Wednesday night detained a total of 30 people for stone pelting during the demolition drive at Turkman Gate near the Faiz-e-Ilahi Masjid. Five people have been arrested in the following incident so far. The police also issued a summons to Samajwadi Party MP Mohibbullah Nadvi to join the investigation.

Police said they are examining CCTV footage and body-worn cam to identify the people who created the violence. Multiple teams have been formed, and raids are underway to detain the remaining suspects.

Demolition drive begins again near the Faiz-e-Elahi Masjid, Turkman Gate. A demolition drive was carried out by the MCD here on 6th January.



Five people were arrested in connection with the stone pelting incident that took place on 6th January.

The violence occurred in the early hours of Wednesday, when MCD officials began da demolition drive into alleged illegal construction at Turkman Gate, following the direction of the Delhi High Court. According to the police, coordination meetings were held in advance with locals and the Aman Committee to avoid unrest.