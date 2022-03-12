Delhi Police saves student's life after tweet alerts suicide bid

Delhi Police came to the rescue of a student, who was attempting suicide in the Yamuna, with a help of a tweet he published just before the act.

Hailing from Alwar in Rajasthan, Monish Dixit, a student of National Law University Bangalore, arrived in the national capital on February 28 without intimidating his friends or family. After a few days, he received his college results in which he had failed in one semester. Tweeting in despair, Monish put out the word that he is attempting suicide.

A friend of his acted swiftly and informed the Central Delhi Police.

Upon tracing the location, Monish's was located near Signature Bridge. Timarpur Police Station was then pulled into the action and police personnel reached the spot.

After Monish spotted the police, he jumped into the river but with the help of divers, he was pulled out.

The police said that he is currently admitted to a hospital and is undergoing treatment.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor