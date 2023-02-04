Delhi Police sets example, hands over money collected to Sadar Bazar blast deceased's family

Officials at Sadar Bazar police station and local businessmen set an example of humanity on Saturday and handed over an amount of Rs 1 lakh 76 thousand rupees to the family members of Gulab Singh, the worker who lost his life in a blast inside the shop in which he used to work.

While Gulab succumbed to the blast, five other persons were also injured in the incident. Delhi Police lodged a case under relevant sections of the Explosives Act after a forensic team probe found that the explosion was caused due to firecrackers.

The shop owner, Mohammad Faiz has already been arrested by Police.

"Initially, the accused fled after spreading a rumour that the blast was the cause of a water booster explosion. A police team raided his hideouts and nabbed him. During interrogation he disclosed that he used to deal in fire crackers during festival seasons some years ago and on the day of incident he was sweeping his godown for storage of Holi festival items," the police had said in an official statement

"He did not disclose the contents of the bag containing firecrackers to the deceased as no one was ready to dispose it off due to its nature. While the deceased was carrying the said bag it blew up on the stairs," the police said in its statement.

The police said that they had booked a case under Section 285, 337, 394(ii) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 5, 9(B) of the Explosives Act under the limits of Sadar Bazar police station.

The Delhi Police also said that they scanned through the CCTV footage from the surrounding area in which they found the accused handing over the 'plastic katta' to the deceased right before the explosion occured in the godown.

"The blast had taken place in the said plastic katta on the staircase of the building where the accused has a godown at the first floor," the police said mentioning that they have recovered traces of small fire crackers from the spot.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor