Delhi power subsidy to 46 lakh families to end today

The Delhi government today said that the power subsidy to nearly 46 lakh people in the national capital will cease from Friday, as Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena is yet to clear the file to extend the subsidy to consumers. The announcement has set off a fresh blame-game between the Aam Aadmi Party and the LG, who have frequently clashed on the division of power.

"The subsidy we give to 46 lakh people will stop from today. From Monday onwards, people will get inflated bills without subsidy," Delhi Power Minister Atishi said in a press conference, blaming the LG for sitting on the crucial file even though the AAP government approved the budget to continue the subsidy in the coming year. Calling the allegations baseless, Mr Saxena's office advised Atishi to "refrain from unnecessary politicking. The LG asked why the decision was kept pending till April 4 went the deadline was April 15, and why the file was sent to him only on April 11."Power Minister is advised to refrain from unnecessary politicking and baseless, false allegations against LG. She should stop misleading people with false statements... What's the need for a drama on 13th April by writing a letter and the press conference today?" a statement from the Lieutenant Governor's office read. Last year, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that a power subsidy would be provided to only those consumers who apply for it. According to official figures, over 48 lakh among more than 58 lakh domestic consumers have applied for power subsidies.The AAP has government allocated Rs 3,250 crore for power subsidy in its budget for 2023-24.