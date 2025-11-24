Delhi Protest at India Gate Turns Violent; 22 Arrested, FIRs Registered at Two Police Stations

A protest held on Sunday evening at India Gate against rising air pollution in Delhi-NCR spiralled into violence after demonstrators allegedly attacked police personnel. The protesters, who initially gathered at C Hexagon near India Gate holding banners about pollution, were seen carrying posters of Maoist commander Madvi Hidma, who was killed in an encounter earlier this month, reported NDTV. According to officials, when police attempted to disperse the crowd for blocking the road without permission, the protesters allegedly used pepper spray on the police and attempted to assault them, leading to chaos.

Delhi Police confirmed that a total of 22 individuals have been arrested so far and two FIRs have been registered. At Kartavya Path Police Station, six male protesters were arrested under BNS sections 74, 79, 115(2), 132, 221, 223 and 61(2). A second FIR was filed at the Sansad Marg Police Station where the remaining protesters have been booked under BNS sections 223A, 132, 221, 121A, 126(2) and 3(5). Police said three to four personnel sustained injuries in the incident and are undergoing treatment at Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital.

The NDTV report further added that officials also reported that some protesters raised slogans in support of Madvi Hidma, shouting “Madvi Hidma Amar Rahe”, while a participant held a poster that read, “From Birsa Munda to Madvi Hidma, the struggle of our forests and environment will go on.” Hidma had been linked to at least 26 major attacks against security forces and civilians, including the 2010 Dantewada massacre and the 2021 Sukma-Bijapur ambush. The Deputy Commissioner of Police, Devesh Kumar Mahla, stated that legal action has been initiated against those responsible for violence as well as those who raised Maoist slogans. “Those involved will be identified and further legal steps will follow,” he said.

The incident has triggered political reactions. BJP leader and Delhi minister Kapil Mishra criticised the protesters and alleged that extremist groups were now disguising themselves as activists. In a post on X, he wrote that “jihadi and Maoist elements” were turning into social activists and that Delhi had given a “befitting reply” to such ideology. Meanwhile, Delhi Police continue their investigation to identify more individuals involved in the disturbance and have assured strict action under the law.