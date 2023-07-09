Delhi rain: 58-year-old woman dies as wall collapses in Karol Bagh

New Delhi [India], July 9 : A 58-year-old woman died after a wall collapsed on her in Tibbia College Society in Delhi's Karol Bagh due to heavy rain.

The unfortunate incident occurred while the deceased was inside her house, and the ceiling collapsed. The incident took place within the jurisdiction of Deshbandhu Gupta Road Police Station.

According to the details received from the police, a PCR call reporting the incident was made at approximately 4:00 pm. The victim has been identified as Ranjit Kaur, wife of Gyan Singh.

The deceased was salvaging some items when first a portion of the ceiling collapsed and later the rest of it came crashing down, killing her on the spot, said the police.

The quarter, where the deceased lived was apparently in a dilapidated condition. Litigation about these quarters is going on between the college authorities and residents, said an official.

Legal action under Section 174 CrPC is being initiated, said the police.

Following heavy rain in the city on Saturday, as many as 15 houses collapsed and one person died, said a Delhi Fire Service official.

Meanwhile, due to heavy rainfall, the back side wall of Deshbandhu College, located in the Kalkaji area of Delhi, collapsed, resulting in the damage of approximately 15 luxury cars and 10 to 12 motorcycles and scooters.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday forecast high-intensity rain for 2-3 days in Delhi.

"This week, North-West India, including Delhi, will witness rain, the intensity of the rain will be high for 2-3 days, and the intensity will reduce after that. There will be some relief from the heat during this period," said Charan Singh, Head of IMD, Delhi.IMD has forecast "Isolated Heavy to very heavy rainfall over Uttarakhand, J-K during 08th-10th; East Rajasthan, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, Punjab during 08th-09thJuly."

