Delhi Rains Bring Relief from Intense Heat, Kushak Lane Area Gets Light Showers (Watch Video)

Parts of Delhi experienced a light rainfall today, bringing much-needed relief from the prevailing intense heat. The showers, particularly in the Kushak Lane area, offered a welcome respite to residents who have been enduring high temperatures recently.

VIDEO | Light rainfall in parts of #Delhi brings much-needed relief from intense heat. Visuals from Kushak Lane area.



According to the India Meteorological Department, Delhi and its adjoining areas are expected to experience rain, thunderstorms, and dust storms on Friday. The weather forecast also indicates a partly cloudy sky over the national capital for the day.

The maximum temperature is likely to reach around 40 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is expected to settle at approximately 29 degrees Celsius.

The monsoon is anticipated to envelop central India and extensive parts of northwest India from June 27 to July 3. The main rain-bearing system showed no advancement from June 13 to 19, prolonging the delay in rainfall across northern India amidst the intense heat, as reported.