Delhi Red Fort Blast: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Visits Site of Car Explosion (VIDEO)

Home Minister Amit Shah visited the site of a high-intensity explosion near the Red Fort Metro station on Monday evening. The blast killed at least eight people and injured several others. HM also visited the injured at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital and later held a meeting with Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha and senior officials.

#WATCH | Delhi: Blast near Red Fort Metro Station | Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrives at the spot. pic.twitter.com/QDisHAEPpe — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2025

Speaking to ANI, Shah said the explosion took place around 7 pm in a Hyundai i20 car at the Subhash Marg traffic signal near the Red Fort. The blast injured pedestrians and damaged nearby vehicles. He said teams from the Delhi Crime Branch and Special Branch reached the spot within ten minutes of receiving the alert.

“Preliminary reports indicate that some people have lost their lives. The NSG, NIA, and FSL teams are now investigating. CCTV footage from nearby areas will be examined, and all possibilities will be explored. A detailed investigation will be completed soon, and results will be shared with the public,” Shah said.

Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha confirmed that the blast occurred when a slow-moving car stopped at a red light near the metro station. The explosion damaged several nearby vehicles. He said all investigative agencies, including the NIA and FSL, are at the site and the situation is being closely monitored.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reviewed the situation and spoken with Amit Shah, government sources said.

A senior official at LNJP Hospital said 15 people were brought to the hospital. Eight died before arrival, three are in serious condition, and one is stable.

Deputy Chief Fire Officer AK Malik said seven fire units reached the scene soon after the explosion and brought the fire under control by 7:29 pm.

Eyewitnesses described scenes of panic and devastation, with damaged vehicles and debris scattered across the road. A local resident said the explosion was so strong that it shook the entire area and knocked people off their feet.

(With inputs from agencies)