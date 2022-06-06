Delhi reports 247 new COVID-19 cases, positivity rate at 3.47 pc

Delhi reported 247 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

According to the Delhi government health bulletin, the city recorded 1,349 active cases and 320 recoveries in the last 24 hours and there was no death due to the disease during the period.

The positivity rate stands at 3.47 per cent.

The bulletin said that 3,86,31,003 tests for coronavirus have been conducted so far and 8,216 persons were vaccinated against the disease in the last 24 hours.

India saw 4,518 new cases in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Health Ministry.

As the infections surge, the active COVID caseload in the country stands at 25,782, constituting of 0.06 per cent of India's total positive cases.

The daily positivity rate of 1.62 per cent was observed in the last 24 hours, while the weekly positivity rate was recorded to be 0.91 per cent, the health ministry informed today.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor