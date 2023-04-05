Delhi reports 521 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hrs, positivity rate at 15.64 pc

New Delhi [India], April 5 : The national capital has reported 521 new Covid cases with a positivity rate of 15.64 per cent, according to a daily bulletin issued by the Delhi Health Department on Tuesday.

"521 people have tested positive for Covid-19 infection in Delhi in the last 24 hrs. The national capital currently has 1,710 active cases of Covid-19," officials said.

A total of 4,08,00,239 Covid tests have been conducted so far, it said.

It stated further that a total of 216 Covid patients recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 19,83,318.

On April 2, Delhi reported 429 new Covid cases and one death in the last 24 hours.

Earlier on Friday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the national capital is fully prepared to handle the spread of coronavirus and added that wearing face masks has not been made mandatory as yet.

Kejriwal had said after chairing a meeting of senior officials to review the Covid-19 preparations in the city.

Addressing the media here, Kejriwal said that the Delhi government is monitoring the Covid-19 situation and is prepared to face any eventuality. He noted that Delhi has seen an increase in Covid -19 cases in the last 15 days but there is no need to worry now.

"There is no need to worry right now but we are taking the necessary steps on time. Till now three deaths have been confirmed, two deaths on Wednesday and one death before that," the CM said adding that these deaths could probably be due to comorbidities and COVID-19 incidentals.

Kejriwal's meeting came against the backdrop of a spurt in coronavirus cases in the city over the past two weeks.

